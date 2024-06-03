Arsenal transfer target’s future not yet decided but many clubs interested

Arsenal have been linked with talented young Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye, but it seems transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano isn’t entirely convinced by this particular story.

Faye is highly regarded at Barca, but with so much competition for a first-team place at the Nou Camp, it could be that he’ll find it difficult to earn a breakthrough into Hansi Flick’s side any time soon.

Faye has been linked as a target for Arsenal by the Daily Mail, but, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano has played down the links for now, saying the 19-year-old Senegal international’s future still hasn’t been decided.

Faye transfer: Will Arsenal raid Barcelona for young defensive talent?

Discussing the Faye to Arsenal transfer stories, Romano said: “Barca also have a talented young defender in Mikayil Faye who continues to attract links with other clubs.

“Arsenal have been mentioned again by some media outlets, but nothing is close or advanced now as Barcelona still have to make a decision on Faye’s future.

“Many clubs are interested in the 19-year-old, but it’s too early to mention anything concrete or close now.”

Arsenal could surely do with strengthening their depth at the back with a signing like Faye, who could be a useful option to allow Mikel Arteta to rest William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes from time to time.

Still, Faye himself might not be too convinced by that kind of role if the issue for him at Barcelona is a lack of first-team opportunities.

There would clearly also be a lot of competition for places at the Emirates Stadium, so Faye might do well to take his time and see if any other options come along.

Meanwhile, Romano also played down another exit rumour as Ilkay Gundogan has been linked with Galatasaray.

“We’re also hearing speculation about another midfield player Ilkay Gundogan possibly leaving, with Galatasaray mentioned as being interested,” Romano said.

“However, I don’t have this information at all – I’ve heard zero on this, with no contact between Galatasaray and Gundogan. We’ll see what happens later in the window, but for now I am not aware of anything happening on this one.”