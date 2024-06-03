New Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho plotting Tottenham raid

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is among those who are set to leave the club this summer in search of more regular playing time.

Under manager Ange Postecoglou, Hojbjerg’s playing time was significantly reduced. Despite making 36 appearances in the Premier League, he started in only 21% of the games, with most of his contributions coming as a substitute.

This limited role has reignited his desire to seek more consistent playing opportunities elsewhere.

The Danish international has been linked with a move away since last summer, and was very close to leaving in January as well but in the end decided to stay at the club to help them out during their injury crisis.

Fenerbahce’s interest in Tottenham’s Hojbjerg

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have emerged as the latest club to register their interest in the 28-year-old midfielder.

The Istanbul-based club recently appointed Jose Mourinho as their new manager, and Mourinho is eager to reunite with Hojbjerg, whom he previously managed at Tottenham.

Turkish journalist Omer Celikbasli reported on X that discussions are underway between Fenerbahce and Spurs regarding a potential deal for the defensive midfielder.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg için görü?meler devam ediyor. Listede olan bir isim. ?spanya ve ?talya’dan da oyuncuyu isteyen tak?mlar var. https://t.co/l6heGGRcTN — Ömer Çelikba?l? (@omercelikbasli) June 3, 2024

Mourinho, who made Hojbjerg a key player during his tenure at Tottenham, sees the Dane as a valuable addition to his new team.

However, the Turkish club are not the only ones interested in signing him. The player continues to be linked with a move to Italy and Spain as well, with several Serie A clubs as well as Atletico Madrid linked with moves for him.

Hojbjerg is entering the final year of his contract, which expires in June of next year. Tottenham recognises the need to sell him this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

The prospect of reuniting with Mourinho at Fenerbahce could be an attractive option for Hojbjerg, offering him the regular football he desires and a chance to play under a manager who values his abilities.