The agent of Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has held talks with a number of top clubs, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portugal international has been a world class performer for Man Utd down the years and is not someone the club’s fans will want to lose, but it seems his future is now in some doubt this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano says Fernandes is focused on United and not necessarily heading for the Old Trafford exit door, though he did concede that staying and signing a new contract could hinge on the Red Devils’ new-look project and the future of manager Erik ten Hag.

Fernandes transfer: Could Man United midfielder be tempted to move on?

Discussing the latest on the 29-year-old’s future, Romano said: “There’s been a lot written again about the future of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United, with the Portuguese press claiming that there have been some contacts with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and that approaches could come soon. There will inevitably be a lot written about this, so I wanted to clarify my current understanding of the situation here.

“The reality is that Fernandes’ agent Miguel Pinho has met with some European top clubs last week. Contacts took place, but the player remains focused on Man United and his exit is not something decided at this point. It will also depend on Man United’s new project, what happens with the manager, what they will ‘present’ to Bruno in new meeting.

“It’s a stand-by moment between Fernandes and Man United, waiting to make final decision with a new contract for the player also being a possibility in case he decides to stay.”

This certainly seems a bit of a worry for United, with Fernandes likely the calibre of player who’ll now be questioning if he’s at the right club to enjoy the kind of success he’ll surely be craving.

The former Sporting Lisbon man is surely good enough to be starting for clubs playing in and competing for the Champions League, and MUFC are a long way from that, or from winning the Premier League title.