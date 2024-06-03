Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr are seriously considering trying their luck with a €150million bid for the transfer of Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes as they look to build a squad to compete with Al Hilal.

Sources with a close understanding of the Saudis’ plans for this summer have informed CaughtOffside that Fernandes is firmly on Al Nassr’s radar, with the club potentially ready to assess if they can set aside vast sums of money to try to land the Portugal international in an ambitious deal.

Al Nassr could also try offering Fernandes a huge contract if he joins, possibly worth as much as €70-80m a year, though it remains to be seen if the 29-year-old himself has any interest in leaving Europe at this stage.

Fabrizio Romano also told CaughtOffside earlier today that Fernandes’ agent has held talks with some top clubs as his Red Devils future could be in some doubt this summer, depending on what happens with the club’s new-look project and the future of Erik ten Hag.

It is understood that Man Utd do not want to sell Fernandes, so it would likely take an astronomical offer for them to change their minds.

Fernandes transfer: Can Man United keep their star midfielder?

Fernandes has been a hugely important player for United, so it is surely crucial that they keep hold of him, but there are perhaps others who could leave Old Trafford for big-money moves to Saudi Arabia.

Casemiro is one player attracting interest, with Al Nassr and Al Ahli both ready to pay around €40-50m to sign the experienced Brazil international.

Antony might also be a player to watch later in the summer, though at the time of writing there is no significant update on the former Ajax winger’s future.

MUFC fans would surely be content to see Casemiro and Antony leave, but keeping Fernandes has to be an urgent priority for the club this summer.