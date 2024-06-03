Chelsea have reportedly set an asking price of around £50million for the transfer of Conor Gallagher amid interest from a number of Premier League clubs this summer.

According to Ben Jacobs in his column for Si Phillips Talks Chelsea, the Blues are no closer to agreeing a new deal with Gallagher, and it could be that he’ll move on this summer, even though there’s seemingly little panic about the club’s Financial Fair Play situation.

Jacobs says Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa are three clubs to watch in the potential race for Gallagher’s signature, and £50m could be what’s required for Chelsea to sell.

Still, it remains to be seen if any one of those three clubs will step up their interest any time soon, but Gallagher would surely be a good fit at any of those teams and Chelsea fans will probably mostly be keen to see the England international stay in west London.

Gallagher transfer: Should Chelsea risk losing him to a rival?

Even if he’s not exactly someone who fits into the world class bracket, Gallagher was a key performer for Chelsea last season and would be missed if he left the club, while his presence at a Premier League rival could also be damaging for Chelsea in the race to finish in the top four.

The 24-year-old is a hard worker who does the simple things well and who provides a goal threat from the middle of the park, with former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino trusting him with the captain’s armband for much of last season.

Even if £50m is a lot for a homegrown player in the final year of his contract is a lot, it’s hard to imagine CFC would easily find a replacement for someone like Gallagher, who arguably out-performed expensive signings Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo for most of last season.