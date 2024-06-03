Italian side Genoa have approached Tottenham to sign Djed Spence on a permanent deal according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Spence joined Spurs from Middlesbrough in 2022 but the 23-year-old has really struggled to make an impact in north London and has only made six appearances for Tottenham, with four of those coming in the Premier League.

Spence has had loan spells with Stade Rennes in France, Leeds United and Genoa, and is expected to leave the club this summer.

Genoa want Spence

Spence spent the second half of last season on loan at Serie A side Genoa, and made 16 appearances for the Italian outfit, but didn’t manage to score or assist.

However, it appears the right back impressed people at the club, as it’s believed they want to make his move permanent.

Romano took to X.com to confirm the news and said:

“EXCL: Genoa have approached Tottenham to sign Djed Spence on permanent transfer. “Negotiations ongoing between the two clubs and player side, it will depend on the price. “Genoa’s numbers this season, the best among promoted teams in top 5 European leagues, with club set to extend the contract of the whole management, including director Marco Ottolini.”

Spurs signed Spence on a five year deal in 2022, and paid an initial £12.5m with a further £7.5m coming in add ons, although it’s unclear if any of the criteria to activate any add ons has been met.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are set to be busy this summer, and have already extended the loan of Timo Werner for a further season, and have been strongly linked with a move for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher who is valued at around £50m.

It’s vital Spurs strengthen their squad appropriately as they look to get back into the Champions League having missed out on a top four finish by two points to Aston Villa last season.