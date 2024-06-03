Italian side Genoa have approached Tottenham to sign Djed Spence on a permanent deal according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
Spence joined Spurs from Middlesbrough in 2022 but the 23-year-old has really struggled to make an impact in north London and has only made six appearances for Tottenham, with four of those coming in the Premier League.
Spence has had loan spells with Stade Rennes in France, Leeds United and Genoa, and is expected to leave the club this summer.
Genoa want Spence
Spence spent the second half of last season on loan at Serie A side Genoa, and made 16 appearances for the Italian outfit, but didn’t manage to score or assist.
However, it appears the right back impressed people at the club, as it’s believed they want to make his move permanent.
