Geordies unhappy as PIF line up insane £85m move for Man United playmaker

The Saudi Pro League has courted significant controversy over the past few years, primarily due to the vast wealth of its home country, Saudi Arabia. Some people are firmly against Saudi Arabia and believe they are sportswashing.

The financial power they have has enabled the league to attract some of the world’s best footballers, albeit many of them in the twilight of their careers. Despite criticism, the league continues to pull off high-profile signings by leveraging its substantial monetary resources, creating a mega shift in the global football landscape.

Saudi Pro League’s strategy is straightforward: offer exorbitant wages and transfer fees to lure renowned players. This has led to a series of eye-watering deals that have raised eyebrows across the football community.

One of the latest examples is Al-Nassr’s reported interest in Manchester United’s Casemiro. According to Caught Offside, the Saudi club is contemplating a £85 million bid for the 32-year-old Brazilian midfielder.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is wanted by Saudi clubs

Casemiro, once regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, is arguably not in his prime anymore. After a less than stellar season with Manchester United, he is unlikely to be a contender for Player of the Year awards. However, Al-Nassr appears unfazed by his declining form, focusing instead on his marketability and experience.

It is not just Al-Nassr that is keen on Casemiro. Rival Saudi club Al Ahli is also reported to be interested. Initial discussions between Casemiro’s representatives and these clubs suggest that the player is intrigued by the opportunity. Assured that he is a priority target for Al-Nassr, Casemiro seems open to the move, pending an agreement on the transfer fee.

This potential transfer, even at a fraction of the reported fee, highlights the financial muscle of the Saudi clubs and their willingness to pay over the odds for marquee names.

As Newcastle United aim to build a competitive squad on a more traditional budget, seeing a club owned by the PIF potentially splash out such a substantial amount could be disheartening for Eddie Howe and the supporters.