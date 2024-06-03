Mourinho wants to keep Arsenal transfer target but club could accept €30m

New Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to keep hold of left-back Ferdi Kadioglu amid transfer interest from Arsenal this summer.

Kadioglu has impressed during his time with Fenerbahce and it seems the Gunners are showing a strong interest in signing the Turkey international this summer, with €30million possibly enough to get a deal done, according to Star Gazetesi.

The report states that Fenerbahce may be prepared to cash in on Kadioglu regardless of Mourinho’s stance, with the incoming Portuguese tactician seemingly keen to keep the player as part of his squad for next season.

It will be interesting to see how influential Mourinho can be on transfers, as managers these days tend to more often be ‘head coaches’ who don’t dictate signings or sales, but just focus on coaching the team and working on things like tactics and fitness.

Kadioglu transfer: Will Arsenal be able to land the €30m left-back?

Still, Mourinho is a big name, so he might be able to come in to a club like Fenerbahce and make bigger demands as part of his role, and a major sale like this so early on in his reign would be unlikely to go down well with The Special One.

Kadioglu looks a fine talent who could form an important part of Mourinho’s squad, while he also looks like someone who’d be capable of making an impact at Arsenal.

The 24-year-old looks like he could be an upgrade on the struggling Oleksandr Zinchenko, who lost his place in Mikel Arteta’s side last season, with both Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu both getting a run on that left-hand side of defence even though neither player would describe it as their natural position.

Kadioglu looks like a good option, and not too expensive, to give AFC something different at left-back, so this seemingly remains an intriguing saga to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead.