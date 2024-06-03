Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

He was expected to leave the club during the January transfer window, but the player ended up staying eventually. There have been murmurs that he could be on the move this summer, but the player has now hinted that he is already planning for the next season with Newcastle.

The England international will be focused on the upcoming European championships with England now, but he believes that Newcastle have an exciting squad and they will be looking to bounce back strongly next year after missing out on European qualification this season.

Speaking to INews, he said: “It’s definitely a blow, of course you wanted to finish in Europe. It’s one of those things. United won the FA Cup, and obviously that took us out of Europe. There’s no time to dwell on it though. “We have to go again next season, and with one game a week, with the players we’ve got, that’s exciting. We can be on the grass more because with three games a week, you can’t really do that. It’s something the club can learn from.”

It suggests that the 33-year-old is already planning the next season with the Magpies. The development will come as a major boost for Newcastle and their fans. The 33-year-old remains a quality player and his leadership qualities could prove to be invaluable for the club as well.

The defender has a contract with Newcastle until the end of next season and he will be expected to move on as a free agent next summer.

Clubs like Bayern Munich were keen on signing the defender in January, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to reignite their interest in the England international this summer.