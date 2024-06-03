Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid broke the internet, literally

After a transfer saga spanning several years, countless rumours, and numerous setbacks, Kylian Mbappe has officially joined Real Madrid.

The French superstar has signed a five-year contract with the Spanish giants, which will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu through the summer of 2029. Mbappe will don the famous number 10, previously held by Luka Modric who will leave Los Blancos this summer.

The long-anticipated move brings a sense of closure to one of the most protracted transfer stories in recent football history, one that involved an unhappy Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and an endless stream of media speculation.

Kylian Mbappe’s announcement broke Real Madrid’s website

?? ???? ?????: So many people are trying to read Real Madrid's Comunicado Oficial for Kylian Mbappé that the site is not working currently. pic.twitter.com/B5XdlVMhYw — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) June 3, 2024

Real Madrid now have one of the best attacks in modern day history

Mbappe’s arrival significantly bolsters an already formidable Real Madrid attack. The club’s offensive options, now including Mbappe and Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, alongside Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Arda Guler, and Brahim Diaz, create an attacking lineup that is the envy of Europe.

All seven of these players are aged 25 or under, positioning Real Madrid to embark on a potential era of European dominance.

Real Madrid’s recent history has been nothing short of spectacular, having won six of the last eleven Champions League titles. The combination of Mbappe’s explosive pace and goal-scoring prowess with the creative and technical skills of his new teammates promises to be a nightmare for opponents across Europe.

Kylian Mbappe official statement

Kylian Mbappe has published an official statement on all of his social media pages:

“A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dream Real Madrid.

Nobody can understand how excited I am right now.

Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support.

¡Hala Madrid!”