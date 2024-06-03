European champions Real Madrid have capped off a memorable season by confirming the signing of World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

The 25-year-old French superstar arrives on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, ending one of the most protracted transfer sagas in recent times. Mbappe has agreed to a significant pay cut to join Los Blancos, reflecting his desire to wear the iconic white shirt.

Madrid announced the signing of Mbappe on a five-year deal on Monday evening. The striker will officially join the 15-time European champions on July 1, the day after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires. Despite taking a pay cut, Mbappe will still be the club’s top earner, clearing 15 million euros net (£12.8 million) per season, down from the 25 million euros net (£21.4 million) he earned in Paris, per the Daily Mail.

This signing marks the culmination of an extraordinary season for Real Madrid. The club secured its 15th European title, its sixth in 11 years, alongside triumphs in La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana. While four La Liga titles in the same period might seem modest by Madrid’s lofty standards, it is still an impressive feat and only adds to their ever-growing honours board.

Real Madrid have a team built to stay for the next decade

The addition of Mbappe sets Real Madrid up for sustained success over the next decade. The Frenchman joins a youthful and talented squad that already includes key figures under 25 such as Federico Valverde, Andriy Lunin, Aurelien Tchouameni, Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler, and Jude Bellingham. Defensive lynchpin Eder Militao, at 26, also adds to the youthful core of the team.

Could the arrival of Kylian Mbappe upset the balance of Los Blancos?

Despite the excitement surrounding his arrival, some concerns have been raised about how Mbappe will fit into the team. His preferred position is cutting inside from the left, a role also favoured by Ballon d’Or candidate Vinicius Junior and rising star Rodrygo.

Mbappe has experimented with playing as a central forward, possibly in anticipation of his role at Madrid, but his best football has undoubtedly come from his natural position on the left.