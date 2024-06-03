Leicester City executives are reportedly displeased with Enzo Maresca following his confirmation as Chelsea’s new head coach.

Maresca, who had a successful season with the Foxes, guiding them to the Championship title, decided to leave the King Power Stadium after just one season to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca, who served as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City during the 2022/23 season, made a significant impact at Leicester. Under his leadership, the team secured 31 victories in the Championship, ensuring their promotion back to the Premier League.

Despite this success, Maresca chose not to stay with Leicester for their return to top-flight football, citing concerns about the club’s financial stability and the potential points deduction they might face in the Premier League.

Leicester City board are not happy with Enzo Maresca

According to The Telegraph, Leicester City officials are disappointed with Maresca’s decision to leave after such a short tenure. The feeling among the senior executives is that Maresca has abandoned the club at the first sign of a better opportunity. They are particularly frustrated by his apparent eagerness to take the Chelsea job, which they feel he openly courted.

This unexpected managerial change has led Leicester City to start their search for a new head coach. Steve Cooper, the former Nottingham Forest manager, has reportedly shown interest in taking over at Leicester. According to The Sun, Cooper is eager to return to management and sees Leicester as a promising opportunity.

Despite his enthusiasm, Cooper is being careful in his decision-making process, aiming for the right fit in the Premier League.

The departure of Maresca marks a significant shift for Leicester City, who now face the challenge of maintaining their upward momentum without the man who orchestrated their successful promotion campaign in the Championship.