Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki.

The 20-year-old has had an impressive season with the French outfit and he has contributed to 12 goals across all competitions.

According to SportsZone, Liverpool and Tottenham have now made enquiries for the 20-year-old attacking midfielder, and it will be interesting to see if they follow it up with an offer in the coming weeks.

Cherki is versatile enough to operate in the attacking midfield role as well as a winger. He will add goals and creativity to the Liverpool and Tottenham attack.

Liverpool need more depth in the wide areas and the Frenchman could prove to be a quality long-term addition. The report from SportsZone claims that Cherki wants to leave the French outfit and the opportunity to move to Liverpool could be an attractive option for him. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to compete for major trophies with the Reds.

Tottenham keen on Rayan Cherki

Meanwhile, Tottenham are looking to add more quality and depth to the attacking unit as well. The 20-year-old would be a long-term investment for the North London club. It remains to be seen whether they can beat Liverpool to his signature.

Spurs need more quality in the side if they want to compete with the Premier League elite and win trophies next season.

Cherki could be available for a reasonable price this summer because of his contract situation. He is entering the final year of his contract and Lyon are under pressure to sell him for a nominal price. They will not want to lose a player of his calibre on a free transfer next year.

Liverpool and Tottenham will be hoping to secure his services for a reasonable amount of money, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.