Liverpool will have to pay £50m to sign Premier League winger

With new Liverpool manager Arne Slot looking to make changes to the squad left behind by Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have been linked with a move for a number of players this summer.

The Merseyside club need to make new additions upfront, in the midfield as well as in defense.

Brentford winger Bryan Mbuemo has emerged as a target for Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window, according to L’Equipe.

The Cameroon international’s contract is set to expire in two years, which puts the Bees in a difficult situation this summer.

Given how important the 24-year-old winger has become to Brentford, it should come as no surprise that Liverpool, Tottenham, and Newcastle are interested in him, as per the report.

Liverpool have been informed that they will need to spend £50 million in order to recruit the Cameroonian this summer, as per HITC.

The Reds are looking to add a new winger to their squad with Mohamed Salah’s future uncertain at the club.

Although the Egyptian attacker is set to stay at Anfield this summer, but his contract expires next summer and there is no guarantee at the moment that he will extend it.

Mbeumo can play in the centre or out wide, and some of the best teams in the division have taken notice of his talent.

He has been a reliable player for the Bees in the Championship and Premier League since joining Brentford in 2019.

The Cameroon international has made 98 appearances in the English top division, improving his stats with 22 goals and 21 assists since being promoted.

Liverpool are looking to sign a wide-attacker

The player has experience in the Premier League and his versatility can be a valuable addition to any team that makes a move for him this summer.

Liverpool are looking to find the right attacking players after the departure of Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane from the club.

Mbuemo has emerged as an option for the Reds with new manager Slot looking to reshuffle the squad this summer ahead of the upcoming season.