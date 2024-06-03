Liverpool have planned to make a new addition to their midfield in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are going to be active in the transfer market as they prepare for life under new manager Arne Slot.

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, along with the new manager, are determined to sign new players with the aim of taking Liverpool back to the top of English football.

A report from Calciomercato claims that a number of teams, including Liverpool, are interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The 26-year-old was one of Villa’s star performers last season as they qualified for the Champions League under manager Unai Emery.

Luiz’s Premier League experience and track record makes him the ideal potential addition to the Reds midfield, which has been in need of rejuvenation.

In 35 Premier League appearances last season, the Brazilian midfielder scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists.

Under Emery, Luiz has been Villa’s key player along with striker Ollie Watkins and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Luiz plays in defensive midfield, but he can also score goals and provide creative contributions.

This season showed that Liverpool need a new midfield signing after coming short of challenging for the Premier League title against Manchester City and Arsenal.

Moreover, the departure of Thiago Alcantara this summer has forced the Reds to add a new midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Douglas Luiz can shine at Liverpool

The Aston Villa midfielder is a set-piece specialist and along with shielding the back four, he can build up play from deep and help the Merseyside club in becoming a better team.

The 26-year-old has the skills necessary to grow and become an elite player.

The South American midfielder can take the next step in his career by joining a bigger club to play alongside world class players.

If Liverpool and the new manager Slot are looking for a midfielder who can shine in the Premier League and has past experience of it, then they should look no further than Luiz.