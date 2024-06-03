Man City make Kalvin Phillips decision as they plan to move on midfielder

Manchester City have increased their options as they look to move on midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.

The English midfielder has endured a difficult time at the Etihad Stadium since joining the club two seasons ago from Leeds United.

He has been a benchwarmer for Pep Guardiola’s team following his promising move from Leeds.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been a bit part player for the Premier League champions and they are now determined to move him on this summer.

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN, the Sky Blues are not only open to listening to offers for Phillips but also considering another loan move away from the club for the midfielder.

Phillips joined West Ham United in a loan move in January but his spell under David Moyes at the London Stadium was disastrous.

He only started three games for the Hammers since joining them, making a number of high profile errors in his time in east London.

The player has realised he is not part of the plans of Man City manager Guardiola and a move away from the club is the only option to revive his career.

In just one and a half seasons at the Etihad Stadium, Phillips has made 31 appearances totaling 911 minutes – little more than ten complete games – in all competitions since joining Guardiola in Manchester in the summer of 2022.

The midfield player, a member of the Three Lions squad that advanced to the Euro 2020 final, has experience a huge decline in his career.

Phillips has no future at Man City

However, with Man City looking to move him on, he could get the chance to get his career back on track.

Failing to make it to the England squad for the Euro this summer would have hurt Phillips and it looks like he is determined to make a move this summer in order to win his place back in Gareth Southgate’s team.

Sky Sports have reported that Everton are interested in a move for Phillips this summer.

It remains to be seen which club Phillips will join but he is not going to stay at the Etihad Stadium for long now.