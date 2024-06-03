Man United, Liverpool have made enquiries for 18-year-old midfield prodigy

Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo has been linked with the move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Sky Germany, several clubs are keen on the player and there have been enquiries for him as well. The report states that Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs who have asked for information regarding the 18-year-old midfielder.

Ouedraogo is regarded as one of the finest young talents in German football right now and he could prove to be a solid future investment for Liverpool and Manchester United.

Manchester United and Liverpool have proven track out when it comes to nurturing young players and the 18-year-old could be attracted to the idea of joining them. They could help him fulfil his tremendous potential in the coming seasons.

Although he might not be a regular starter for them, they could provide him with a clear pathway to the first team. It is no secret that Manchester United and Liverpool will need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the young German would be a future investment for them.

Can Liverpool and Man United convince Schalke to sell Ouedraogo?

He has a contract with Schalke until 2027 and it will be interesting to see if the German club are willing to sanction his departure. Liverpool and Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to pay a substantial amount of money for him.

The German youth international must look to join a club where there is a clear plan for his development and he must seek assurances from the Premier League clubs before committing to a transfer. He will need adequate exposure in order to continue his improvement as a player and ample opportunities in English football could accelerate his development.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up.