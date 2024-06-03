Man United eye bargain move for Raphael Varane replacement

Manchester United are looking to sign a new defender in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have lost French defender Raphael Varane as his contract at the club expired this summer.

His final appearance for the club came in the FA Cup final, in which he performed brilliantly to keep a clean sheet against Manchester City and helped Man United to a famous win.

The club have been searching for a new defender since it was announced that Varane’s contract will not be extended.

Man United are considering a deal for Sporting CP central defender Ousmane Diomande, according to a report from the Express.

Diomande, the young defender, appears to have attracted the interest of many elite teams.

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international, who just had a successful season with Sporting CP, is one of the most sought-after young defenders in Europe.

The financial incentives that would enable this move are highlighted by The Express, which stated, “Sporting need to raise cash through player sales this summer.”

Due to this financial necessity for Sporting, Man United may be able to work out a deal where Diomande joins Old Trafford for a sum that is far less than his £68 million release clause.

The Red Devils desperately need a new centre-back this summer after conceding 58 goals in the Premier League last season.

The Man United defense has been unreliable and inconsistent for a very long time. Along with these issues, the club have had to deal with fitness issues of a number of their defenders.

Man United are in desperate need of a new defender

The Red Devils are not only looking for a new defender but also someone who does not have fitness issues.

The club’s transfer operations seem to be in turmoil as the future of United’s management leadership under Erik ten Hag is still unclear.

The club will soon make a decision on the future of the manager and then accelerate their transfer business with the aim of improving on their eighth placed finish in the Premier League.