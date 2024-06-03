According to reports in Spain, Newcastle United tabled a bid for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Magpies have been considering a move for Mamardashvili, the La Liga goalkeeper, and have shown a persistent level of interest in him.

In the wake of Loris Karius’ departure as a free agent and concerns over Martin Dubravka’s future—the 35-year-old is out of contract next summer—they are searching for a goalkeeper.

Nick Pope, whose long-term future at the club is questionable at the age of 32, has returned after a long-term injury.

Newcastle United have planned to sign a new goalkeeper in order to address a key issue in their squad.

Journalist Pedro Morata claims that the Magpies have placed a £35 million proposal for Valencial goalkeeper Mamardashvili.

💥 Informa @pedro_morata 💰 El Newcastle a través de la agente Marian Khadour y la propiedad/dirección del club ha ofrecido 41M€ al @valenciacf por Mamardasvhili 📈 El club inglés ha ido subiendo la oferta y ahora la pelota está en el tejado de Peter Lim 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/pYkBHwGfe4 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) June 3, 2024

The move shows Newcastle’s intent to sign a new goalkeeper and add players to their squad after missing out on European football.

The Magpies managed to qualify for the Champions League in 2022-23 but their seventh placed finish in the league and Manchester United’s FA Cup win has broken their dreams of playing European football again next season.

Valencia have not responded to Newcastle United bid

According to Morata, who was cited by the Spanish radio station COPE, Valencia’s owner Peter Lim has not yet decided whether to accept or decline the offer.

Mamardashvili has a lot of admirers at Newcastle, and they are working hard to get him to St. James’ Park.

Valencia are willing to sell the goalkeeper this summer, provided that their demands are satisfied, and the Premier League club are now awaiting a response from them.