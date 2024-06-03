Arsenal duo Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu are reportedly wanted by Napoli as part of any potential transfer deal involving Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

The Gunners are one of the clubs being linked with Osimhen at the moment, along with Chelsea and Saudi Pro League sides, and it could be that there’ll be some attempt to get his price tag down by offering players in exchange.

Smith Rowe is looking likely to be out of the first-team picture at Arsenal, and he’s also on Fulham’s radar this summer as it looks like there’s a chance of the north London giants cashing in on the England international.

Now fresh reports claim Tomiyasu is another player whose future could be in doubt, with Napoli eyeing up both if they are to let Osimhen move to the Emirates Stadium.

Osimhen transfer: Will Arsenal give up two players to help get this deal done?

Osimhen would undoubtedly be an exciting signing for Arsenal, who need a new striker next season, but will they really be willing to let two first-teamers leave?

Smith Rowe might not be particularly high up in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order at the moment, but he could be an important squad player next season for what could likely be a long and gruelling campaign.

Tomiyasu, meanwhile, only recently signed a new contract with Arsenal, having been a key player for Arteta’s men in recent times.

The Japan international previously played in Serie A with Bologna and has been linked with a return to Italy with Inter Milan in the past, though it didn’t materialise, so it remains to be seen how strong the Napoli links are.

Arsenal might also opt to go for someone like Benjamin Sesko over Osimhen, as he’s younger and has a more affordable asking price due to a release clause at RB Leipzig.