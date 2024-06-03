After weeks of speculation and anticipation, Vasco da Gama’s interest in signing Philippe Coutinho from Aston Villa is about to take a significant step forward.

Official talks for the transfer are slated to begin shortly, as Vasco aims to finalise a strategy for acquiring the talented midfielder.

The initial buzz around the transfer included discussions of a possible contract rescission. However, this path has proven to be fraught with complications, primarily due to financial considerations. Despite these challenges, Coutinho’s agents are diligently working on finding a feasible solution.

According to Globo Esporte, a crucial meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, where Vasco da Gama’s president Pedrinho will present the club’s first personal offer to Coutinho. The Brazilian playmaker, showing his commitment to join Vasco, is prepared to accept a significant pay cut, potentially reducing his salary by up to 70%.

Aston Villa deem Philippe Coutinho surplus to requirements

Coutinho, who recently ended his loan spell at Al Duhail, is set to return to Aston Villa. However, the English club, under the guidance of manager Unai Emery, does not see him as part of their future plans.

Aston Villa are actively exploring options to offload the player, either through a temporary loan or a permanent transfer, during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The main hurdle to a permanent departure is Coutinho’s lucrative contract with Aston Villa, which extends until 2026 and pays him £135,000 per week. Coutinho is understandably reluctant to negotiate an early termination of his contract without financial compensation, creating a standoff between player and club.

Aston Villa have set a valuation for Coutinho between £6 million and £8 million, per CaughtOffside. This price range has attracted interest from various clubs, including teams from Qatar and other parts of the Middle East, who are considering a move for the Brazilian star during the summer transfer window.