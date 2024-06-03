Real Madrid announce signing of Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Real Madrid have finally announced the signing of French superstar Kylian Mbappe, marking the end of one of the most anticipated transfers sagas in recent history.

The club confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Kylian Mbappe, who will join the club as a free agent, signing a 5-year contract with the club. Further details of his new contract have not yet been disclosed.

More Stories / Latest News
New Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho plotting Tottenham raid
Tottenham star attacked and mugged while on holidays
Transfer news: Mbappe Real Madrid here we go, Man Utd star’s talks over exit, surprise Arsenal links & more

The signing comes nearly a month after the former PSG attacker announced that he was leaving the French club after seven years.

More to follow…

 

More Stories Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.