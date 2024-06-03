Real Madrid announce signing of Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have finally announced the signing of French superstar Kylian Mbappe, marking the end of one of the most anticipated transfers sagas in recent history.

The club confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Kylian Mbappe, who will join the club as a free agent, signing a 5-year contract with the club. Further details of his new contract have not yet been disclosed.

The signing comes nearly a month after the former PSG attacker announced that he was leaving the French club after seven years.

More to follow…