Watch: Real Madrid’s announcement video of Kylian Mbappe is spine-tingling

Kylian Mbappe has now officially signed with Champions League winners Real Madrid, marking a new chapter in his illustrious career.

This move comes after a record-breaking tenure with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he cemented his legacy as one of the club’s greatest players.

Kylian Mbappe’s record-breaking PSG career

Mbappe, aged just 24, became PSG’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Edinson Cavani’s record of 200 goals. He achieved this milestone with a remarkable performance, netting a brace against PSG’s fierce rivals Marseille and then securing his place in history with a last-minute clincher in a thrilling 4-2 victory over Nantes on March 4, 2023.

His goal-scoring feats at PSG are unparalleled:

Ligue 1 Goals: 174

UEFA Competitions Goals: 42

Domestic Cups Goals: 39

Mbappe’s trophy cabinet at PSG is equally impressive. He won six Ligue 1 titles, four Coupes de France, and two Coupes de la Ligue. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in PSG’s journey to the 2020 Champions League final, showcasing his talent on one of football’s biggest stages. However, that UEFA Champions League is the only coveted trophy that has alluded him in his young yet spectacular career.

On the international stage, Mbappe has been a key player for France, scoring 46 goals in 77 appearances. He ranks third among France’s all-time top scorers, trailing only Thierry Henry and Olivier Giroud. With this summer’s European Championship on the horizon, Mbappe has the opportunity to inch closer to Henry’s 51 goals and Giroud’s record of 57.

Real Madrid’s announcement video for Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe expressed his elation and gratitude upon joining Real Madrid, a club he has long dreamed of playing for. In his own words, “A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dream, Real Madrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. ¡Hala Madrid!”

Real Madrid fans are equally ecstatic about Mbappe’s arrival, anticipating the impact he will have on the team. His speed, skill, and goal-scoring prowess are expected to complement the already formidable squad, potentially leading to even greater successes in the coming seasons.