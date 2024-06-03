Cristiano Ronaldo is encouraging Al Nassr to sign one of his former team-mates and has put in a “glowing reference” according to reports.

Whilst Al-Nassr came up short to Al-Hilal in both the league and King Cup of Champions, Ronaldo had a brilliant individual season scoring 44 goals in all competitions.

The 39-year-old scored 35 goals in 34 Saudi Pro League appearances as he finished top scorer ahead of former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Ronaldo wants De Gea to join him at Al Nassr

Ronaldo’s time in Saudi Arabia has been a huge success, but he will be desperate to win the league having missed out in both seasons he’s been at Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr will need to strengthen over the summer as they look to bridge the gap to Al-Hilal who went unbeaten in the league, and have Neymar to welcome back to their ranks following an ACL injury.

TBR Football have reported that Ronaldo is hoping his former Manchester United team-mate David De Gea can be convinced to join him at Al-Nassr.

The reports adds Al-Nassr are in the market for a new goalkeeper with David Ospina likely to leave this summer.

TBR Football adds that Ronaldo gave a glowing reference to the bosses at Al-Nassr and they are now looking at the Spaniard, who has been without a club since leaving United last summer.

De Gea might not be the only one of Ronaldo’s team-mates heading to join him in Saudi, and Al- Nassr have been linked with a move for Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, with a number of other clubs also keen on the Brazilian.

It’s clear Ronaldo has a big influence in Saudi, and he will need to hope Al-Nassr can land some game changers this summer if he’s to end his time in Saudi with a league title.