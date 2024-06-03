Sir Alex Ferguson gets involved as Man United chase trio of Premier League stars

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is still helping his former club even after his retirement as a manager.

The iconic figure is consulted on important matters at Old Trafford by the club hierarchy due to his understanding of the game and the respect he has earned.

The 13-time Premier League winner has been always there for the Red Devils whenever they have needed him.

The former Premier League manager has met with Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman to inquire about Eberchi Eze, Michael Olise and Marc Guehi, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils are looking to make big moves in the summer transfer window as they aim to reclaim their spot at the top of English football.

Man United finished eighth in the league and new club co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is a boyhood fan of the club, is determined to change that.

Despite winning the FA Cup against Manchester City, the Red Devils need a major overhaul of their squad in order to consistently challenge for trophies again.

The report has mentioned that Man United are willing to let most of their players leave the club in order to make new signings and give a fresh look to the team ahead of next season.

Erik ten Hag’s team has faced issues both in attack and in defense and their motive behind targeting the Palace trio shows they are prepared to address those issues.

Olise enjoyed a fruitful season at Selhurst Park, despite missing a large part of the season with fitness issues.

He scored 10 goals and provided 6 assists in only 19 Premier League games for the Eagles.

Eze scored 11 goals and provided 4 assists to help Palace finish in the top half of the Premier League.

Meanwhile Guehi has been a solid presence in the Palace defense since joining the club from Chelsea.

Man United are ready to welcome new signings

With Man United ready to let a number of players leave the club including the likes of Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood having already lost Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane, the need for new players is more evident.

While Eze and Olise have contracts that go through 2027, Guehi’s current Selhurst Park deal is scheduled to end in 2026.