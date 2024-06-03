According to Football Insider, Stoke City are set to complete the signing of Norwich defender Ben Gibson.

As part of Ben Knapper’s ongoing effort to reduce the wage bill and bring down the average age of the team, the 31-year-old was one of five first-team players released by the Canaries at the conclusion of their contracts.

He is available as a free agent and Stoke have wasted no time in agreeing a deal for his signature.

Although Gibson has been linked to a return to his hometown team, Middlesbrough, he is likely to be in great demand this summer.

However, it appears that Stoke will beat out a number of teams to sign the experienced defender.

Following the signing of goalkeeper Viktor Johansson from Rotherham on a three-year deal, Gibson will be Stoke’s second summer addition.

After flirting with relegation last season, Steven Schumacher’s team have identified the former Norwich man as their target to help improve the team.

Luke McNally, who finished the season on loan from Burnley after making 38 appearances, and Ciaran Clark, 34, who started three games under Alex Neil amid an injury crisis, were the two center halves that Schumacher lost from his 2023–24 side.

Stoke City are singing a seasoned player

Including his loan period, Gibson played for Norwich for four years.

During that time, he made 124 appearances for the team and in his debut season, aided in their promotion to the Premier League.

Stoke City are getting an experienced defender who could help make their defensive unit organised and disciplined.