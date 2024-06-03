Tottenham Hotspur for hoping to sign the Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 23-year-old winger has been linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest and he could be excited about the possibility of playing for Tottenham.

The North London club have an exciting project and they will look to push for trophies next season. They will be hoping to return to the UEFA Champions League as well. It is no secret that they need to improve their attacking department and Hudson-oOoi would be a quality long-term acquisition for Tottenham.

It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are preparing an offer to sign the talented young winger. The former Chelsea player is highly rated in England and he has a bright future. He could develop into a quality player for the north London club with the right guidance.

Hudson-Odoi might fancy Tottenham switch

A move to Tottenham will be an exciting opportunity for him, and he will look to showcase his qualities at a higher level. Hudson-Odoi failed to make his mark at Chelsea and he will look to prove himself at a big club. The opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down.

Nottingham Forest will have to balance the books before the end of the month and they could be under pressure to sell some players. The 23-year-old could be sold if a lucrative proposal is presented. He has a contract with Forest until 2026 and it remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest are ready to sell him for a reasonable amount of money.

They paid £5 million for the young winger when they signed him from Chelsea and they will look to make a substantial profit on the player. Apparently, a fee of around £30 million could be required to get the deal done.