Tottenham star attacked and mugged while on holidays

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma was recently attacked and mugged outside a luxury hotel in France.

The incident occurred as the Mali international and his wife arrived at the five-star Majestic Barriere hotel in Cannes last weekend.

According to a report from The Sun, two hooded assailants ambushed Bissouma as he exited his car around 4 am on Sunday.

The attackers sprayed tear gas in his face and stole his £260,000 watch. The couple, left in shock, tried to seek refuge inside the hotel but found the doors locked. The assailants swiftly fled the scene.

Bissouma and his wife had planned to spend several days at the French resort but returned to England later that Sunday after the incident.

Tottenham are monitoring Bissouma’s well-being closely

Tottenham have acknowledged the incident and assured that they will continue to monitor Bissouma and his family’s well-being.

Tottenham issued a statement expressing their concern and support for Bissouma (via The Sun):

“We are aware of the incident involving Yves Bissouma in Cannes. Our primary concern is for Yves and his family, and we will continue to monitor their well-being closely.”

Spurs signed Bissouma on a four-year deal in the summer of 2022, securing him for €29.2 million from Brighton.

The former Lille midfielder was a regular in Ange Postecoglou’s team last season, starting 26 of his 28 Premier League appearances and playing over 2000 minutes.