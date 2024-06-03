Tottenham target prefers Chelsea move in a major blow to Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham are looking to sign a new striker after their failure to replace Harry Kane last summer.

Their former captain and striker Kane left the club to join Bayern Munich in a big money move.

The North London club want to sign a new striker as they aim to strengthen their attacking options.

Spurs used Son Heung-min upfront last season and playing out of his natural position, he scored 17 goals in the Premier League along with 10 assists.

Despite his productive season, manager Ange Postecoglou is looking for a new striker and they have been linked with a move for Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

However, according to a latest report from the Football Insider, the England international striker prefers a move to Tottenham’s Premier League rivals Chelsea over a move to the North London club.

After serving a lengthy suspension due to illegal betting, Toney made a comeback to football in January. Despite playing in 17 league games, the 28-year-old has only scored four goals in the 2023-24 season.

The Englishman may not be playing at his best right now. Nevertheless, because of his track record in the Premier League, elite teams are eager to recruit him.

Toney’s contract expires at the end of next season and the striker has no intention to extend his current deal. A move away from the Bees this summer is the likeliest option for the striker.

With 20 goals in 33 league games, Toney finished the 2022–23 Premier League season as the third-highest goal scorer in the division, behind only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

The striker has shown he can perform at the highest level and against the best of teams and he is exactly the kind of striker Spurs are looking to sign this summer.

But with the striker favouring a move to their London rivals, Tottenham would have to shift their focus on other strikers available in the market.

Tottenham desperately need a new striker

The North London club have been linked with a move for Feyenoord attacker Viktor Gyokeres.

Toney would have been an ideal addition to the Tottenham squad as the player is comfortable in not only scoring goals but also linking up with other players and providing a physical presence upfront.

Postecoglou is ready to be active in the transfer market again, just like he was last summer and in the January transfer window to make new signings.