Video: Harry Kane scores from close range to help England win 3-0 against Bosnia

England National Team
Harry Kane grabs his goal after coming off the bench to help England win 3-0 against Bosnia. 

The former Tottenham striker started the game on the bench but came on near the hour mark after Palmer’s opener.

England scored twice in 5 minutes in the final stretch of the game. Trent doubled their lead with a fine volley and 4 minutes later, Kane had made it 3-0.

It was a well worked move from the left-side involving James Maddison, who passed inside the 6 yard area from the byline. The initial shot from Bowen was blocked, but the ball reached the Bayern Munich striker, who smashed it home from close range.

Watch the goal below:

