England recorded a 3-0 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina at St James’ Park on Monday night as Gareth Southgate’s side continued their preparations for Euro 2024.

Southgate handed a number of players an opportunity to stake their claim for a place in the final 26 man squad.

Chelsea star Cole Palmer was handed his first start, whilst there were also starts for Eberechi Eze and Lewis Dunk.

Palmer opened the scoring from the spot, his first goal for England, before late goals from Trent Alexander Arnold and Harry Kane wrapped up the win.

England will head to Germany as one of the favourites to win the Euros, and will be desperate to make up for their defeat on penalties against Italy at Wembley in the final of Euro 2020.

Southgate was happy with the performance and felt it was a good workout for his side, which for the first time since 1994 didn’t feature a player in the startling line-up from Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City or Tottenham.

Next up is the final warm up game against Iceland on Friday night before Southgate has to narrow his 33 man squad down to a final 26.

