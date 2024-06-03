Watch: Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold scores a stunning volley from a ridiculous angle to double England’s lead

England have doubled their lead against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their pre-Euros international friendly, thanks to a brilliant goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool star, who started in midfield for Gareth Southgate’s side, continued to showcase his attacking prowess from the right side.

The goal came in the 85th minute when Jack Grealish lofted a teasing ball towards the 25-year-old in the penalty area. Alexander-Arnold watched it all the way and executed a perfect volley into the far corner of the visitors’ net.

Watch the goal below:

This exceptional performance is sure to boost Alexander-Arnold’s chances of securing a starting spot in the England XI at Euro 2024.

His versatility and ability to impact the game from various positions make him a valuable asset for Southgate’s squad.