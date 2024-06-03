West Ham United identify 28-goal striker as top transfer target

West Ham United are looking to make new signings under manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniard has joined the Hammers to replace David Moyes at the London Stadium and he is keen to make additions to the squad this summer.

The east Londoners are set to sign a new striker while strengthening the midfield and defense is also being considered at the London Stadium.

According to Football Insider, four-man striker shortlist that West Ham United and new manager Julen Lopetegui have compiled includes Serhou Guirassy.

Guirassy, who scored 28 goals in as many league games for a Stuttgart team that overtook Bayern Munich on the last day to finish second to undefeated Bayer Leverkusen, lost to Harry Kane in the battle for the Bundesliga golden boot.

The Guinea international just secured a permanent deal with Stuttgart last summer after a fruitful loan from Koln, but it looks probable that he will leave in the next transfer window.

The Stuttgart front man has attracted the attention of some of the top clubs in Europe, particularly in England, including Tottenham and Newcastle United.

The report states that the prolific Bundesliga striker has a £17million release clause in his contract, which would be a bargain signing for the Hammers if they can get it done.

Last season, the Hammers had to use Jarrod Bowen upfront due to the unavailability of Michail Antonio for large part of the season.

With Antonio’s future uncertain at the London Stadium, the Hammers want a new striker to lead their attack next season.

West Ham have identified a number of targets

Along with Guirassy, they have identified Ademola Lookman, Ivan Toney and Youssef En-Nesyri as their summer transfer targets.

With a modest release clause, West Ham would have to convince Guirassy to join them as the striker would not be short of offers this summer.

Signing a new attacker is the priority for the Hammers this summer and Lopetegui is keen to add a prolific attacker to kick start his era at the London Stadium.