West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen has been warned that he could be dropped from the England squad for the upcoming European championships.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for West Ham and he has certainly impressed with his performances in the Premier League consistently.

However, England are well-stocked in the attack and talkSPORT pundit Perry Groves believes that Bowen could be axed from the squad. It will certainly come as a cruel blow for the West Ham attacker who will be hoping to represent his country in the European championships.

The West Ham attacker has 20 goals and 10 assists to his name in all competitions this past season and he has done everything in his power to ensure that he is selected in the England squad for the upcoming Euros. Missing out on the tournament would be a devastating blow for the player. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Sunday (2 June, 15:31) he said: “James Maddison didn’t have any space or area to play in so he started dropping deeper and deeper. “I think his form dropped off so I don’t think he’s going and probably unluckily, Jarrod Bowen. I don’t think he will be in the squad.”

There is no doubt that the 27-year-old is a quality player, and he could be a game-changer for England off the bench. The right-sided winger is likely to be behind Bukayo Saka in the pecking order and the Arsenal winger is likely to be given preference ahead of him.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. England have a wealth of options in the attack, and they will certainly be one of the favourites heading into the European championships this summer. It will be interesting to see if Gareth Southgate can lead them to glory.