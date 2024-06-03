West Ham now open to selling leader for a good price

West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui is ready to make his mark at the London Stadium by showing the exit door to players he feels are surplus to requirements.

The new manager is ready to be backed in the transfer window by the club owners as they aim to build on their top half finish in the Premier League.

A number of West Ham players have been linked with a move away from club including Nayef Aguerd, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen.

However, defender Kurt Zouma is now the likeliest of them all to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Hammers are willing to let the defender leave the club if they can get a significant offer for the the former Chelsea defender.

The centre-back has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League and his time at the club could come to an end soon.

The club will not push the player out though, since he is the captain of the team.

West Ham are looking to sign new defenders in the summer and that could prove to be a huge concern for Zouma’s place in the starting line up.

The defender could be benched next season or have his playing time decrease with the arrival of new players.

Zouma has been the captain of the team since the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal last summer.

Kurt Zouma’s time at West Ham could end soon

He was trusted by former manager David Moyes, who started him in 38 games last season.

The defender’s contract is set to expire at the end of next season which means he can start talks with potential clubs in January.

With that in mind, the Hammers are looking to resolve his future soon and they are waiting to receive an appealing offer for the French defender.

Brazilian centre-back Fabricio Bruno could become the latest addition in the West Ham United squad this summer and his arrival could be bad news for Zouma.