West Ham star is being lined up for a move to European giants

According to The Sun, Atletico Madrid are the front-runners to sign West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd this summer.

The 28-year-old Moroccan is eager to join La Liga, and the Spanish giants want to reach an agreement with the Hammers on the fee for the defender.

Although it was anticipated that Aguerd would sign with a Saudi Pro League team, no team has even approached Aguerd with an appealing offer.

The defender joined the Premier League club with huge expectations but failed to get going at the London Stadium.

In 2022, West Ham agreed to pay £30 million (fee via Sky Sports) to sign the Ligue 1 defender.

After suffering an injury during a preseason friendly against Glasgow Rangers, Aguerd’s career at West Ham never really got off the ground.

While he did participate in the Europa Conference League final triumph over Fiorentina, he had a difficult season in terms of form.

Last season, he was in and out of the team and failed to cement a permanent place in the starting line-up.

The Hammers are targeting a new centre-back under manager Julen Lopetegui, who is set to make big changes at the club after his arrival.

Lopetegui has replaced manager David Moyes at the London Stadium and in order to start a new era at the club, he wants to bring his signings and add more strength to the squad.

The Hammers need to take advantage of the interest demonstrated in the 28-year-old, who seems to have lost ground over the past 12 months.

West Ham are expected to have a busy transfer window

Funds generated from his potential sale can help the club invest in other areas of the squad as they need focus and new additions.

Lopetegui is eyeing a move for Wolves defender and captain Max Kilman, as per The Guardian.

The manager has worked with the defender in the past during his spell at Wolves and he is keen to get reunited with the 27-year-old.