Trent Alexander-Arnold admitted he’s “not fussed” where he plays for England following their win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday night.

The Three Lions ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at St James’ Park following an improved second half display with Cole Palmer, Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane getting on the scoresheet.

The 25-year-old scored the goal of the night as he hit a cushioned volley into the far corner following a brilliant pass from substitute Jack Grealish.

Alexander-Arnold not fussed where he plays

Gareth Southgate made a number of changes to his team and handed several players an opportunity to impress with Palmer, Eberechi Eze, Lewis Dunk and Marc Guehi all starting.

Alexander-Arnold started the game in central midfield alongside Conor Gallagher before dropping to right back later on.

The Liverpool stars position has long been a topic of conversation, but speaking after the game he admitted he’s not fussed where he plays.

“I have had a conversation with the manager and potentially that is where he sees me,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“In my head I am not fussed at all where I play, I just want to play as much football as I can over the summer.”

Alexander-Arnold felt it was a positive night for England and they laid a foundation to build on.

“I think it was a positive night and it was a good one, a foundation laid and one to build on,” he added.

“After not playing for two weeks it was always bound to be a slow start, we built into it as a team and we found our feet in the second half.

“We made adjustments and penetrated through the lines, we can take a lot of positives.

“I love playing football and it was one I have been excited for, I was itching to get out there, I love playing for my country.”

The Liverpool man has 24 caps, which seems low for a player of his quality and has scored three goals.

He’s expected to make Southgate’s final 26 man squad and can absolutely be an asset to England given his quality, particularly his range of passing and his versatility.