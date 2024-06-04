Arsenal have made an approach to sign Girona’s Viktor Tsyhankov this summer according to reports.

The Gunners fell agonisingly short to Manchester City in the Premier League title race last season, missing out by two points.

Mikel Arteta will look to strengthen his squad over the summer to ensure Arsenal don’t come up short in the title race again.

Arsenal approach Tsyhankov

Arsenal are looking to sign a centre forward this summer and have been strongly linked with a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners could look to strengthen in the wide areas, in an attempt to find an alternative option to Bukayo Saka who pretty much plays every minute of every game.

Spanish publication AS report that Arsenal along with Italian giants AC Milan have made contact with the representatives of Girona winger Tsyhankov.

The reports claims that Arteta is in “love” with the player and believes he would be a perfect fit at Arsenal.

Tsyhankov arrived from Ukrainian club Dynamo Kiev in January 2023 and played a key role for Girona last season, as they finished third in La Liga and qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

The 26-year-old scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 30 appearances in his first full season in Spain, and is currently preparing for Euro 2024 with Ukraine.

Girona are desperate to keep hold of Tsyhankov and are believed to have held talks in January over extending his contract and increasing his release clause.

The winger is under contract until 2027 and is believed to have a release clause of £25.5m, with Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham also reportedly interested.

It’s set to be a big summer at the Emirates, and the pressure will be on Arsenal to win something next season having not won anything since the 2020 FA Cup.