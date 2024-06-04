Arsenal have been linked with the move for the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian is expected to be on the move this summer and he has been linked with a host of clubs in recent weeks. According to a report from Corriere Dello Sport, the forward is valued at €130 million by the Italian club and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to spend that kind of money on him.

The Gunners have been linked with the striker in the past and it seems that they are keen on him this summer. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Osimhen is certainly one of the most talented attackers in European football right now and he has proven his quality with Napoli. He helped them win the Italian league title during the 2022-23 season. He could transform Arsenal in the final third if he joins the club.

Arsenal linked with Victor Osimhen

The Gunners need to bring in a reliable goalscorer and Osimhen would be a major upgrade on Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian striker has not been at his best and he scored just four goals in the league this past season. Arsenal will need better players if they want to compete for major trophies and a move for Osimhen certainly makes sense.

However, the steep asking price could complicate matters. Arsenal will have to improve the other areas of their squad as well and they might not be able to afford €130 million for the striker.

Osimhen scored 17 goals across all competitions last season and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League. He will look to hit the ground running in English football if the move to Arsenal goes through. The Gunners have been pushing for the title since the last two seasons and signing a top class player like Osimhen and could help them get over the line this time around.