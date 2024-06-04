Arsenal, Man United, Liverpool learn asking price for 20-G/A midfielder

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window and clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on him.

The 26-year-old has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season and his performances have attracted the attention of the top clubs. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for all three clubs, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Apart from his defensive qualities, the Brazilian midfielder has contributed with goals and assists as well. He has 10 assists in all competitions this season.

Arsenal could certainly use a complete midfielder like him and the Brazilian would be an upgrade on Thomas Partey. At Liverpool, he could be the ideal replacement for Thiago Alcantara. Meanwhile, Manchester United need upgrades on Sofyan Amrabat and Casemiro as well.

Douglas Luiz will cost €70 million

According to a report from Fichajes, the midfielder is valued at €70 million and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are ready to pay that kind of money for him. They have the financial resources to pay up, but they will need to bring in other reinforcements as well.

Luiz has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the league and he could transform most teams with his quality.

In today’s market, the asking price from Aston Villa is hardly astronomical. The 26-year-old Brazilian could end up justifying the outlay in the near future. He is entering the peak years of his career and he will look to compete at the highest level. Clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool will be able to provide him with the platform to compete for trophies.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s attracted to the idea of joining them in the summer.