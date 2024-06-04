As the summer transfer window opens, Aston Villa face the challenge of balancing their squad while complying with financial constraints. To facilitate new signings, the club must consider offloading some players.

Among the potential moves is a high-profile swap deal involving Douglas Luiz and Weston McKennie of Juventus, which has sparked considerable interest in the football community.

Unai Emery, Aston Villa’s esteemed manager, has often lavished praise on Douglas Luiz, highlighting the Brazilian’s crucial role in propelling the Villans to a coveted Champions League spot.

Luiz’s performance throughout the season was instrumental, showcasing his talent, versatility, and determination on the pitch. However, despite this triumph, the team’s form experienced a noticeable decline towards the end of the season, signaling potential areas for improvement as Villa look ahead.

Aston Villa could sell Douglas Luiz this summer

Reputable reports, including insights from the renowned Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, indicate that negotiations between Aston Villa and Juventus are underway for a sensational midfield swap.

Douglas Luiz, contracted with Villa until June 2026, holds a significant market value estimated at £51.1 million. In contrast, McKennie is valued at around £25.5 million, necessitating Juventus to provide additional financial compensation to balance the deal.

Douglas Luiz’s contributions last season were remarkable. The Brazilian midfielder scored nine goals and provided three assists in 35 Premier League matches. His prowess extended to the UEFA Europa Conference League, where he added one goal and four assists in 14 games.

These impressive statistics have not gone unnoticed, with major Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool expressing interest in the midfielder.

Juventus, commonly referred to as the Old Lady, are in dire need of bolstering their midfield, especially with the imminent departure of Adrien Rabiot. The French World Cup winner’s exit leaves a void that Juventus aims to fill with a top-tier talent.

Douglas Luiz has emerged as their primary target, although the financial muscle of Premier League clubs poses a significant challenge for the Italian giants.