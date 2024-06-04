Exclusive: FFP could mean Barcelona star’s transfer situation changes, says Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde could possibly be one to watch on the transfer market this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that nothing seems to be happening with Balde for the moment, as he’s happy at the Nou Camp and not looking for a way out of the club.

However, Romano did also concede that, with Barca’s slightly unpredictable Financial Fair Play situation, it could be that we can’t entirely rule out some high-profile sales this summer, which might mean someone like Balde comes into the equation at some point.

Balde is a talented young defender who would surely have plenty of interest if he were to leave Barcelona, and Romano acknowledged some past links with Manchester United, though again this doesn’t seem like anything advanced or imminent in any way.

Balde transfer situation explained by Fabrizio Romano

“Alejandro Balde has been linked with United in the past and there have been some reports again about the young left-back’s Barcelona future being in doubt,” Romano said.

“Still, I have no information on this and my understanding is that Balde is not planning to leave, he could be an important player for new manager Hansi Flick, so at the moment it’s all quiet. Then for Financial Fair Play situation, at Barca things can always change…but there’s no bid as of now.”

Barca fans will surely hope the club can keep talented homegrown youngsters like this, but at the same it’s precisely these kinds of players that can make clubs a lot of money in the transfer market, as selling players you’ve produced yourself represents a chance at making pure profit from their sale.

Balde did well for Barcelona last season but had some injury troubles, so it will be interesting to see if that impacts how the Catalan giants view him in their squad moving forward.