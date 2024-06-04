Brighton are exploring a move for Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe this summer according to reports.

Smith Rowe has found opportunities hard to come by at the Emirates and started just three Premier League games last season.

The 23-year-old is under contract with the Gunners until 2026 and despite his age he could be facing a crossroads in his career this summer.

Brighton explore move for Smith Rowe

TBR Football have reported a number of Premier League clubs are interested in the services of Smith Rowe, with those teams believed to be Brentford, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Wolves and Fulham.

The report adds the Arsenal academy graduate has been informed by the club they will not stand in his way should he wish to leave.

The Gunners are believed to want around £30m for the attacking midfielder, with any potential sale acting as “pure profit” given his homegrown status, which will help the club to comply with profit and sustainability rules.

Since scoring ten goals for Mikel Arteta’s side in the 2021/2022 Smith Rowe has made just three league starts in the two years since.

It was Arteta who offered the 23-year-old a new five year contract back in 2021 following a run of impressive performances.

Smith Rowe looks a long way off being the player he was two-three years ago due to a lack of game time and injury, and is in desperate need of new surroundings and a fresh start to get his career back on track.

Brighton are still searching for a new manager following the departure of Roberto De Zerbi at the end of last season, and finding a successor will be their immediate priority.

The Seagulls were keen to appoint Kieran McKenna before he committed his long term future to Ipswich, whilst Graham Potter has been touted for sensation return.