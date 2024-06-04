Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to stories of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah being wanted by Manchester United, admitting the player could leave Stamford Bridge once Tosin Adarabioyo’s move is completed.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Chalobah could be on his way out of Chelsea this summer, but without anything concrete yet with any particular club.

Man Utd could do with signing defenders this summer, with Raphael Varane leaving Old Trafford on a free, and Romano has admitted that the Red Devils are looking at several names like Goncalo Inacio and Jarrad Branthwaite.

It remains to be seen if Chalobah will end up being an option for them, but if he is available as Adarabioyo replaces him at Chelsea, then the 24-year-old could surely be a fine option for United to consider.

Chalobah transfer latest and Man United’s centre-back search

On Adarabioyo to Chelsea and how it impacts Chalobah’s future, Romano said: “Chelsea’s first signing of the summer is also nearly done, with everything verbally agreed for Tosin Adarabioyo to join as a free agent after deciding to leave Fulham. We’re just waiting now for medical tests and for contracts to be signed, and then Adarabioyo will be a new centre-back signing for Maresca at Chelsea.

“Chelsea could also still look for another centre-back, and it could depend on the future of Trevoh Chalobah.

“Although Chalobah has been linked by some outlets with Manchester United, I don’t have updates on specific clubs yet. Chalobah will be one to watch, but things might happen a bit later, with Chelsea wanting to complete the formal steps on the Adarabioyo deal first.”

On United’s potential defensive targets, he added: “United are also working on a right footed centre-back as a priority this summer – Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Gleison Bremer are on the list, but they also want one more centre-back – a left footed one.

“It’s not decided yet but it’s a possibility they are considering internally, and one player they have been scouting is Goncalo Inacio from Sporting Lisbon.

“Inacio is being scouted and monitored by United, but also by Liverpool, and he has a €60m release clause in his contract with Sporting. These clubs are showing an interest in Inacio, so let’s see if they decide to start a proper negotiation.

“This could be an interesting situation to follow as many clubs around Europe are looking for left footed centre-backs, and United and Liverpool could be in the race for Inacio so keep an eye on this one.”