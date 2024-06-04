22-year-old Championship ace eyed as Slot’s first signing at Liverpool

The Arne Slot era will seen get started in earnest at Liverpool, with all eyes expected to be on Anfield as the Dutchman gets his feet under the table previously occupied by Jurgen Klopp.

It’s fair to say that the legacy that the German has left behind will be extremely difficult to replicate, and that’s something which the faithful need to have at the forefront of their minds over the first 12-18 months that Slot is in the hot-seat.

Though he’s more than proved his capabilities at Feyenoord, with respect, the Dutch giants are not in the same bracket as Liverpool.

Arne Slot wants Leeds ace at Liverpool

That’s without taking into account that he’s first in the door after Klopp’s departure.

There’s very much a sense of the Sir Alex Ferguson/David Moyes situation here. Remember too, that Moyes went to Old Trafford as an extremely highly-rated manager and it’s believed was Sir Alex’s personal recommendation.

Unfair though it may be, Slot is going to be judged against what has gone immediately before, so he ideally needs to hit the ground running.

News that his first signing is expected to be a 22-year-old Championship ace might be greeted by groans from supporters.

However, Crysencio Summerville was the Player of the Season in the English second-tier last season so he does have some pedigree.

Mirror Sport report that Leeds are bracing themselves for bids for the player, with Liverpool known to be admirers of the wide man.

At a potential purchase price of £30m, he would represent an astute investment if he could replicate the form of last season when he scored 21 goals and provided nine assists according to WhoScored.

Ultimately, Slot will live or die by the results that are achieved on the pitch, and, initially at least, he needs to be trusted with regards to his selections.