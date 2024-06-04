Problems at Chelsea already for Enzo Maresca as board decision has undermined his authority

If Enzo Maresca wanted an immediate insight to how difficult a time he faces at Chelsea after taking over from Mauricio Pochettino, it appears he’s got it.

The Italian has one of the toughest assignments in the Premier League given that the meddling from the Chelsea board since Todd Boehly took over the club has been constant.

Arguably, the consistent churn of first-team players in and out of the club is a major reason why the managers under Boehly have failed to bring the American the success he so obviously craves.

Enzo Maresca already at odds with Chelsea board

A fire sale this time 12 months ago meant that then incoming manager, Pochettino, had to somehow get virtually a brand new squad to gel together in record time.

It was never going to work of course, and rumours of the Blues wanting to sell captain, Conor Gallagher, this summer is believed to be partly behind the reason that the Argentinian ended up leaving the club by mutual consent.

Maresca, as might be expected, has been making all of the right noises about taking over from his contemporary at Stamford Bridge, but the reality for the 44-year-old could be very much different from the dream.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, Maresca told the Chelsea board that he really likes goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez.

?? Understand Chelsea new coach Maresca told the board that he really likes Robert Sánchez. Maresca, looking forward to working with Spanish GK next season as he believes Robert is ready for next phase of his career. Chelsea expect Sánchez to stay at the club this summer. pic.twitter.com/0SsyYsHDqu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2024

However, transfer expert, Dean Jones, writing for Give Me Sport, has noted that the custodian will be made available for transfer this summer.

That’s a decision which could put the new manager immediately at odds with his employer and significantly undermines his authority as soon as he’s walked through the door.

How can his players be expected to trust his word if the board are just going to ride roughshod over any decisions that he makes?

It promises to be another rollercoaster ride in West London this season.