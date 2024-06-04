Chelsea are keen on signing the Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, the 27-year-old is on the Chelsea radar heading into the summer window and it remains to be seen whether the Blues decide to make a move for him. The blues are reportedly keeping tabs on the Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande as well.

Kilman has proven his quality with Wolves and he will certainly help Chelsea improve defensively.

The Blues will be without Thiago Silva next season and they need to bring in a quality replacement for the Brazilian. Kilman has proven himself in the Premier League and he is well-settled in English football. He could make an instant impact and transform Chelsea defensively.

The Wolves captain will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining one of the biggest clubs in the country and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can secure an agreement with his club.

Chelsea need to sign Max Kilman

The Blues have had a disappointing season by their standards and they will look to do well next year. They will need to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window in order to bounce back strongly.

Signing a quality central defender should be one of their priorities.

The 27-year-old Premier League defender seems like the ideal acquisition for them in theory and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can get the deal done.

Chelsea are under financial pressure and they will have to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. They will not be able to overspend on the Wolves defender and the Blues will hope that Kilman can be signed for a reasonable price this summer.