Bayer Leverkusen’s centre-back Jonathan Tah has become the subject of intense interest from Europe’s top clubs following an outstanding season.

According to Christian Falk via the Daily Briefing, both Bayern Munich and Chelsea are eyeing a potential move for the 28-year-old defender.

Tah’s current contract with Leverkusen expires next summer, prompting Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich to push for a swift decision regarding his future.

Leverkusen are eager to secure Tah’s commitment to a contract extension or explore a potential sale to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Jonathan Tah admits interest in playing in the Premier League

The German defender himself has expressed his interest in playing in the Premier League, adding fuel to the transfer speculation surrounding him.

Discussing his future with Falk, Tah said:

“The club (Leverkusen) has clearly communicated to me that their concern is: Do I extend my contract now or they have to sell me. They don’t want me to be able to leave the club for free in a year.”

“The Premier League has always been something that interests me. But it doesn’t rule out that I also find the Bundesliga beautiful and am proud that I have played here for ten years. I really appreciate the Bundesliga, but I also find the Premier League interesting.”

“I really appreciate the Bundesliga, but I also find the Premier League interesting.”

Chelsea’s interest in Upamecano adds an interesting twist

Tah’s openness to a move to the Premier League could work in Chelsea’s favour if they decide to pursue him.

However, Falk also reports Chelsea’s interest in Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano which adds an intriguing twist to the transfer saga.

If Bayern Munich secures Tah’s signature, Chelsea could become favourites to land Upamecano.

With both Enzo Maresca and Vincent Kompany embarking on new projects at Chelsea and Bayern Munich, the upcoming transfer window promises to be an exciting and crucial one for both clubs.