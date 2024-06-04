Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and Saudi Arabian clubs are hoping to lay him away from the Premier League club this summer. According to TEAMtalk, they would be willing to offer him a massive contract in order to convince the player to leave English football.

It will be interesting to see if the 63-cap Brazilian international is willing to move to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career. He is performing at a world-class level and the player is at the peak of his powers. He should look to continue at a top European club for now and push for major trophies.

Alisson will have plenty of opportunities to move to Saudi Arabia or the MLS in the near future. He is an indispensable asset for Liverpool and losing him would be a devastating blow.

Alisson is an indispensable asset for Liverpool

The Brazilian goalkeeper is one of the leaders of the Liverpool dressing room as well. Liverpool need to hold onto him if they are serious about challenging for trophies next season. They will already be without Jurgen Klopp next season and they cannot afford to lose their best players as well.

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia as well. The Egyptian will be out of contract next summer, and Liverpool could be under pressure to sell him if he does not sign an extension. Losing Alisson along with him would be a huge setback.

Liverpool must do everything in their power to hold onto the 31-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper beyond this summer. It will be interesting to see if the Saudi Arabian clubs decide to test Liverpool’s resolve with an attractive offer in the summer.