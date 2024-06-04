Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has admitted he would be open to a move to Saudi Arabia.
De Bruyne is entering the final year of his contract at City, and speculation has started to build around his future.
The 32-year-joined City back in 2015 from German side Wolfsburg, and has gone on to lift every trophy possible at the Etihad.
De Bruyne open to Saudi move
The Belgian has long been a target for Saudi dealmakers and is one of the best players to grace the Premier League.
De Bruyne would certainly be able to increase his wages if he were to move, and has admitted in an interview he would consider an offer should he receive one.
“I still have one year left on my contract, so I have to think about what could happen,” he told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.
“My eldest is now eight years old and knows nothing but England, he also asks how long I will play for City.
“Once the moment comes, we will have to deal with it in a certain way.
“At my age you have to be open to everything, you’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career, sometimes you have to think about that.
“If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money, before that I had to play football for 15 years, I may not even reach that amount yet.