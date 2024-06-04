Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has admitted he would be open to a move to Saudi Arabia.

De Bruyne is entering the final year of his contract at City, and speculation has started to build around his future.

The 32-year-joined City back in 2015 from German side Wolfsburg, and has gone on to lift every trophy possible at the Etihad.

De Bruyne open to Saudi move

The Belgian has long been a target for Saudi dealmakers and is one of the best players to grace the Premier League.

De Bruyne would certainly be able to increase his wages if he were to move, and has admitted in an interview he would consider an offer should he receive one.

“I still have one year left on my contract, so I have to think about what could happen,” he told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

“My eldest is now eight years old and knows nothing but England, he also asks how long I will play for City.

“Once the moment comes, we will have to deal with it in a certain way.

“At my age you have to be open to everything, you’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career, sometimes you have to think about that.

“If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money, before that I had to play football for 15 years, I may not even reach that amount yet.

“Then you have to think about what that could mean next, but at the moment I haven’t had to think about that yet.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs took to X.com to add some details about a possible move to Saudi for De Bruyne and said:

“Understand Al-Hilal would likely get priority if anything materialises this window due to being the Club World Cup representative from Saudi.

“Other point on Kevin De Bruyne is that if both player and dealmakers wait until 2025, and no new City extension is signed, a free transfer is possible.

“This presents KDB with a bigger signing-on fee, and Club World Cup participation, in some capacity, would still be possible.”

City are keen to tie De Bruyne down and extend his stay at the Etihad, but this is perhaps the clearest indication yet that he’s considering his options.